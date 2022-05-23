Left Menu

Rajitha snares 3 wickets; Bangladesh 66-5 in 2nd test

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:07 IST
Kasun Rajitha took a wicket with the second ball of the match and two in the seventh over to start a session of dominance for Sri Lanka on Monday after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the second cricket test.

Rajitha, who played the part of the drawn first test as a concussion substitute, returned figures of 3-15 and Asitha Fernando claimed 2-26 as Sri Lanka's attack restricted Bangladesh to 66-5 at lunch on Day 1.

Liton Das was unbeaten on 26 at the interval and Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a century last week in the series opener, was on 22 in a 42-run partnership that steadily rebuilt the Bangladesh innings.

Rajitha and Fernando removed openers Mahmudul Hasan and Tamim Iqbal for ducks as Bangladesh slumped to 6-2 in the second over.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque extended his lean streak to six consecutive single-digit scores when he was caught behind off Fernando for 9 in the sixth over.

And when Rajitha took wickets with consecutive deliveries in the next over, beating Najmul Hossain (8) for pace and then trapping Shakib Al Hasan lbw for a duck, Bangladesh slumped to 24-5.

The sixth-wicket pair navigated 16 overs until the lunch break to slow Sri Lanka's momentum.

