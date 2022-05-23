Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool sign winger Carvalho from Fulham

British media reported that Liverpool paid Fulham five million pounds ($6.29 million) plus add-ons for the 19-year-old, whom they had tried but failed to sign on the transfer deadline day in January. Carvalho, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists in the Championship for Fulham this season as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign winger Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer, the Premier League club said on Monday. British media reported that Liverpool paid Fulham five million pounds ($6.29 million) plus add-ons for the 19-year-old, whom they had tried but failed to sign on the transfer deadline day in January.

Carvalho, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists in the Championship for Fulham this season as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League. "Liverpool FC can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer," the club said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1." A former England youth international, Carvalho now represents Portugal at Under-21 level.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City. They have already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7945 pounds)

