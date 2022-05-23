Soccer-Aston Villa sign midfielder Kamara on free transfer

Aston Villa have signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 22-year-old will join Villa on a five-year deal after reaching the end of his contract with Marseille, where he came through the youth ranks and made 170 appearances in all competitions.

"I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football," Villa manager Steven Gerrard said in a statement. "We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that."

Kamara helped Marseille finish second in Ligue 1 and played a key role in their run to the Europa League semi-finals. The France Under-21 international received his first senior call-up last week after being named in Didier Deschamps' squad for the Nations League fixtures in June.

Kamara is Villa's second signing of the summer after Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona was made permanent this month.

