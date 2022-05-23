Marizanne Kapp, Lee and Klaas ruled out of SA's white-ball tour of Ireland

South Africa's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, star batter Lizelle Lee and Masabata Klaas have been ruled out of South Africa's upcoming tour of Ireland in June. The crucial trio of the team will not be a part of Ireland's tour as Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a 15-player squad that will tour Ireland for a One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series in June in the city of Dublin.

Sinaloa Jafta, Kapp and Lee are all recovering from illnesses, while Masabata Klaas is struggling with a shoulder injury, and has been left out of the squad scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs in Dublin. Meanwhile, Delmi Tucker was handed her first-ever call-up. Dane van Niekerk didn't play in the World Cup and she is yet to recover from an ankle injury.

South Africa women's head coach, Hilton Moreeng said in an official statement released by CSA: "It has been a good two weeks for us as a team. We are now confident to say that each and every player in the entire squad, including high-performance players, had very good match preparation and game time post the World Cup." "The squad going now is a combination of a lot of youngsters that we want to give a lot of exposure to and see how they go, especially in the certain skill sets we are looking for in the future. Overall, some of the experienced players are there to continue building on the successes we have had so far," Moreeng explained.

"When we are looking at the T20Is, there is a bigger picture when it comes to that. It is a new beginning for us this year, building up towards the T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games," he added "The most important thing is to see how we can balance the skill and where we can include youngsters to see how they go about it when given an opportunity. At the end of the day, the only way they can learn is by playing and the more senior players you have around, the more they can help them grow into those skills, said Moreeng.

"The senior players know what is at stake. The ODIs are the ICC Women's Championship qualifications for the next 50-over World Cup, so there is a lot at stake in the sense of that we are also looking to grow our base," the coach added. (ANI)

