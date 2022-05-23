Left Menu

Manu Bhaker wants India to boycott CWG 2022 due to exclusion of shooting

Indian woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker, who won three gold and two silver medals in ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, said that India should boycott Commonwealth Games 2022 due to exclusion of shooting.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:33 IST
Manu Bhaker wants India to boycott CWG 2022 due to exclusion of shooting
Manu Bhaker (Photo: Manu Bhaker/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker, who won three gold and two silver medals in ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, said that India should boycott Commonwealth Games 2022 due to exclusion of shooting. The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan trounced hosts Germany 16-2 in the 25m pistol team final at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl on Tuesday.

Talking about Commonwealth Games this year Bhaker told ANI, "Shooting is not included this year. It will probably not be included in the next year's tournament as well. I think it is wrong to drop the sport. If we want shooting to be included then I think the Indian team should boycott the tournament and this will make a bold statement." Talking about the Junior World Cup, Bhaker said this tournament was very special for her.

"I won five medals, two silver and three gold. The tournament was very special for me, as I'll be turning senior shortly. And I am very happy," said Manu Bhaker. Speaking about PM Modi and how his interaction with athletes motivates them, Bhaker added, "It is motivating for every athlete for meeting the Prime Minister of the country. So this is a proud and honoring moment for every player. I think people's interest is now developing in different sports as well. About 4 or 5 years ago, people did not know that shooting was a sport." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022