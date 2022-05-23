Left Menu

AC Milan crowned Serie A champions after 11 years

AC Milan on Sunday won the 2021/22 Serie A after a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo.

AC Milan on Sunday won the 2021/22 Serie A after a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo. This is Rossoneri's first Serie A title in 11 years. The long old wait ended for the Italian giants in the space of 90 flawless minutes.

It was the perfect match that handed AC Milan the 19th Scudetto in their history. Against Sassuolo, the Rossoneri dominated a first half that saw Olivier Giroud bag a brace and Frank Kessie find the net with a fine finish. The second half was comfortable and always under Diavolo's control. The final scoreline read 3-0 with a clean sheet to top it off.

A tally of 86 points (the Rossoneri have never achieved more in a Scudetto triumph) and a great run of wins to end the season, dominating with confidence and maturity and always rising to the occasion when it mattered most. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

