HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1104 SWIATEK CRUISES PAST TSURENKO

Iga Swiatek's campaign got off to a smooth start as the world's number one needed less than an hour to dispatch Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-0 and book her place in the second round. Under the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof, the Pole extended her winning run to 29 matches as play was suspended on all outside courts due to rain.

1040 OSAKA EXITS IN FIRST ROUND Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashed out at the first hurdle following a 7-5 6-4 defeat by seeded American Amanda Anisimova, a year after her withdrawal from Roland Garros for mental health reasons.

Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2019, also beat Osaka in the Australian Open third round this year. READ MORE:

Fernandez happy to overcome 'football match' crowd in win over Mladenovic 1035 KVITOVA ADVANCES

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova rallied from 2-5 to take the first set against Hungarian Anna Bondar on the tiebreak before cruising through the second to triumph 7-6(0) 6-1. She will meet Australia's Daria Saville in the second round. 0915 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, following brief showers earlier in the day, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

