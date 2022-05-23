Left Menu

Liverpool confirm signing of Portuguese teenager Fabio Carvalho from Fulham

Liverpool FC on Monday confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will join the Merseyside club this summer.

Liverpool confirm signing of Portuguese teenager Fabio Carvalho from Fulham
Fabio Carvalho (Photo: Twitter/Fulham Football Club: Champions). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool FC on Monday confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will join the Merseyside club this summer. The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1.

Carvalho played a key role in Fulham's promotion back to the Premier League in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games as Marco Silva's side won the Championship title. He had featured for the Cottagers in the top flight on four occasions in the previous season, marking his first Premier League start with a goal away at Southampton in May 2021.

An exciting talent born in the Lisbon region of Portugal, Carvalho made his debut for Portugal U21s in March of this year having previously represented England at the youth level. Carvalho came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the London club. (ANI)

