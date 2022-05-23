Premier League: Mohamed Salah joins Harry Kane in elite list after winning Playmaker and Golden Boot awards
Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold.
Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold. The prize marks an impressive end to the season individually for Salah, who also shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.
He is only the second player to win both awards in the same season, after Harry Kane did so last season. Harvey Barnes, Jarrod Bowen, Mason Mount and Andrew Robertson finished joint-third in the standings with 10 assists apiece.
Neither the Egyptian nor Alexander-Arnold were able to set up a team-mate in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The only one of the contenders to claim an assist in Matchweek 38 was Barnes, who teed up Jamie Vardy to score in Leicester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton. (ANI)
