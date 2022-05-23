Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich until 2024

FC Bayern Munich on Monday announced that the club has extended Manuel Neuer's contract by a further year till June 30, 2024. Germany No.1 moved to Munich from Schalke in 2011. The 36-year-old has been FCB captain since 2017.

Neuer has won 10 Bundesliga titles, five DFB Cups, six DFL Supercups, two Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup at FC Bayern. He has made 472 competitive appearances for the club. The goalkeeper has 109 caps for Germany, which is a record in his position. He lifted the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014, having come third in the tournament four years earlier.

Manuel Neuer in a statement said: "I'm very pleased that my journey continues at FC Bayern. We'll have a very good team again with which we can play for every title. As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the DFB Cup and Champions League." On the individual level, Neuer has been rewarded for his amazing achievements with five IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper honours and was the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper and UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020. He has been Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2014 and 2011. (ANI)

