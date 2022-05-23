Left Menu

Tennis-Krejcikova's French Open title defence ends in first round

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST
Tennis-Krejcikova's French Open title defence ends in first round
  • Country:
  • France

Barbora Krejcikova's French Open title defence ended in the opening round on Monday when Frenchwoman Diane Parry defeated the second-seeded Czech 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Krejcikova, playing her first match since Doha in February after struggling with an elbow injury, had 45 unforced errors in her match against 97th-ranked Parry under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022