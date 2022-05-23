Tennis-Krejcikova's French Open title defence ends in first round
Barbora Krejcikova's French Open title defence ended in the opening round on Monday when Frenchwoman Diane Parry defeated the second-seeded Czech 1-6 6-2 6-3.
Krejcikova, playing her first match since Doha in February after struggling with an elbow injury, had 45 unforced errors in her match against 97th-ranked Parry under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.
