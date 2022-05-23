Left Menu

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in opener

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:15 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in opener
Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. In this year's Women's T20 Challenge, the three teams will compete from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA Stadium.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge. At the time of toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "We are going to bat first. First game, so we want to play freely. The prep was great, we spent quality time. It's now time to deliver. Two experienced spinners, Indian pacers and myself (the spinner). Looks like a good batting track. We are looking for a big score."

While, Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana said: "I was looking to field first, So not really sad about losing the toss. We will try and select the best XI possible. We have a good side and will try to dominate them." Both the teams have played against each other four times and both have won two each with winning the final once against each other.

Supernovas Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Chandu V, Pooja Vastrakar, and Meghna Singh. Trailblazers Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, and Sharmin Akhter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022