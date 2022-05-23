Sports News Roundup: Nikita Kucherov, Lightning push Panthers to brink; Reliability is key as F1 season takes another twist and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka knocked out in French Open first round by Anisimova

Japan's Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues. Up against 27th seed Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game.

Davos-Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss

The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov, Lightning push Panthers to brink

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday and move within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for a third straight season. Steven Stamkos scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves for the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions who will bring a 3-0 lead into Game 4 on Monday night in Tampa.

Tennis-Swiatek extends unbeaten streak to 29 in easy Paris opener

World number one Iga Swiatek put on a commanding display against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko with a 6-2 6-0 opening victory on Monday to kickstart her bid for a second French Open title and extend her winning run to 29 matches. Swiatek, who won the 2020 Roland Garros title without dropping a set, arrived in Paris having won her last five tournaments, including four WTA 1000 events, and is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup again.

Tennis-Nadal destroys Thompson to reach French Open second round

Rafael Nadal showed no signs of pain as the 13-time French Open champion marched into the second round at Roland Garros with clinical 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday. The Spaniard, who had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after a rib injury and a chronic foot problem hampered the build-up to his beloved Grand Slam tournament, was never bothered on a chilly court Philippe Chatrier.

Golf-Thomas stages major fightback to win PGA Championship in playoff

Justin Thomas capped a breathtaking comeback by beating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole. The playoff ended a day of pulsating drama at Southern Hills Country Club that saw Thomas stage one of the greatest fightbacks in majors history and Pereira suffer one of the most calamitous collapses.

Motor racing-Reliability is key as F1 season takes another twist

Max Verstappen was 46 points behind Charles Leclerc after the first three races of the Formula One season and now, three races later, he is six ahead of his Ferrari rival and leading the championship. The fact that Red Bull's reigning champion has won every race he has finished also emphasises the importance of reliability in a season of major rule changes and rapid development.

Tennis-Krejcikova left in tears after French Open defence ends in opening loss

A tearful Barbora Krejcikova said she hit a wall physically midway through her match against Diane Parry with the defeat ending the Czech second seed's French Open title defence in the opening round. Krejcikova's last competitive match was in February in Doha before she took a lengthy break to deal with an elbow injury, but she still managed to win the first set in brisk fashion and opened up a 2-0 lead in the second against the local hope.

Tennis-It's painful playing against Russians says Ukraine's Tsurenko

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Monday called for stronger support of her country from the tennis world following Russia's invasion and said she was desperate not to play Russians or Belarusian's on the tour. The 32-year-old Tsurenko, a qualifier in Paris who lost in the first round to overwhelming favourite Iga Swiatek, thanked her opponent for wearing a Ukraine pin but said more players needed to speak out.

Tennis-Osaka unsure she will play at Wimbledon after ranking points sanction

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's participation at Wimbledon was in doubt on Monday after the Japanese player said the decision by the sport's authorities to strip the tournament of ranking points had reduced her motivation to play. Wimbledon last week had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after the grasscourt major opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

