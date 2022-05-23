AC Milan's Rafael Leao bags Serie A MVP award

The MVP of Serie A 2021/2022 award has been assigned to AC Milan player Rafael Leao. The rankings were drawn up taking into account the advanced analysis of stats performance, created from the tracking data recorded with the hawk-eye system.

The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data. This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow for an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance. All matches played in Serie A were considered for the final calculation.

"Rafael Leao is undoubtedly one of the symbols of AC Milan as Champions of Italy, a striker who is always able to offer a great show" - said Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo. "Football exuberance, unpredictability, athletic strength and technique at speed already make him a top player, one of the brightest talents at the international level. In the decisive moments of the season, the Portuguese forward has been fundamental with 11 goals, 10 assists and top-level plays," he added. (ANI)

