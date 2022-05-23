Left Menu

Cycling-Dutchwoman Van Dijk breaks women's Hour record

If I did great I wanted to accelerate in the second part but instead of that I slowed down a little bit. "At 45 minutes I thought, 'OK, I need to accelerate'. I thought I was accelerating but I think I was only slowing down.

Reuters | Grenchen | Updated: 23-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 23:07 IST
Cycling-Dutchwoman Van Dijk breaks women's Hour record
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Dutch cyclist Ellen van Dijk beat the women's hour record on Monday when she covered a distance of 49.254 km at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland. Van Dijk, a former world champion and time-trial specialist, broke the record of 48.405 km set by Britain's Joscelin Lowden at the same venue in September.

"When I started, I saw the black line and I saw that for 190 something laps I think," Van Dijk, 35, said. "At the beginning I did exactly what we wanted to do. If I did great I wanted to accelerate in the second part but instead of that I slowed down a little bit.

"At 45 minutes I thought, 'OK, I need to accelerate'. I thought I was accelerating but I think I was only slowing down. That meant that this was it for today and I am very happy that I broke the record." Belgium's Victor Campenaerts holds the men's record after he covered 55.089 km in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022