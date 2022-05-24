Left Menu

Soccer-Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin retained their top-flight status by beating second-tier Hamburg SV 2-0 in the second leg of their Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff on Monday to seal a 2-1 aggregate win with goals by Dedryck Boyata and Marvin Plattenhardt. They finished third in the second tier with champions Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen winning promotion.

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 24-05-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 02:12 IST
Soccer-Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Hertha Berlin retained their top-flight status by beating second-tier Hamburg SV 2-0 in the second leg of their Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff on Monday to seal a 2-1 aggregate win with goals by Dedryck Boyata and Marvin Plattenhardt. Ludovit Reis's strike in the first leg gave Hamburg a slim advantage and opened the door for a return to the top flight but Hertha levelled four minutes into the second leg when skipper Boyata nodded home Plattenhardt's corner.

Plattenhardt then doubled the lead after the hour mark, firing home an inswinging free-kick from a tight angle that caught goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes off guard as the ball sailed over his outstretched arm and into the top corner. In a tense end to the contest, Hertha played the final seconds with 10 men after midfielder Lucas Tousart was shown a second yellow card.

But it did not matter as the Berlin side managed by Felix Magath -- a Hamburg great in his playing days -- consigned his former club to another season in the second division. Hertha, who were facing a seventh relegation, had finished 16th in the Bundesliga to go into the playoff. Greuther Fuerth and Arminia Bielefeld were relegated from the top division.

Hamburg were looking to return to the top flight after a four-year absence. They finished third in the second tier with champions Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen winning promotion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022