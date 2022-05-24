Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah, Richardson headline 100 metres in Prefontaine Classic

Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and American prodigy Sha'Carri Richardson will headline the 100 metres at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, organisers for the Diamond League event said on Monday. Thompson-Herah returns to the venue where she nearly broke American Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100m record last year, weeks after leading a Jamaican podium sweep at the Tokyo Games.

Davos-Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss

The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two of French Open

World number one and holder Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open second round in a comfortable start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. The Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours to beat the Japanese world number 99 in his first Grand Slam this year after missing the Australian Open.

Tennis-With no ranking points, Henman hopes Wimbledon prestige will lure players

Wimbledon may have been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over excluding players from Russia and Belarus but that should not stop players competing at the tournament, former British number one Tim Henman has said. The move by the men's and women's tours will reduce Wimbledon -- the world's most prestigious tennis tournament -- to an exhibition event and set the Grand Slam's organisers on a collision course with the governing bodies.

Soccer-Britain set to approve Abramovich's sale of Chelsea - source

Britain is set to approve the sale of Premier League soccer Chelsea to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, after owner Roman Abramovich gave assurances over the deal. Russian Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Nadal destroys Thompson to reach French Open second round

Rafael Nadal showed no signs of pain as the 13-time French Open champion marched into the second round at Roland Garros with clinical 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday. The Spaniard, who had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after a rib injury and a chronic foot problem hampered the build-up to his beloved Grand Slam tournament, was never bothered on a chilly court Philippe Chatrier.

Tennis-Wimbledon's ban on Russians is a mistake says Djokovic

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine was wrong and lacked respect, world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) took the decision following Russia's invasion in February, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Motor racing-Reliability is key as F1 season takes another twist

Max Verstappen was 46 points behind Charles Leclerc after the first three races of the Formula One season and now, three races later, he is six ahead of his Ferrari rival and leading the championship. The fact that Red Bull's reigning champion has won every race he has finished also emphasises the importance of reliability in a season of major rule changes and rapid development.

Soccer-Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.

Tennis-Raducanu tames fellow teenager Noskova in gruelling French Open debut

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu showed exemplary grit on her French Open debut to rally to a 6-7(4) 7-5 6-1 victory in the battle of teenagers against Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Monday and reach the second round. The British 19-year-old arrived in Paris after retiring from a first round match in Rome this month with a back problem but showed no signs of discomfort during the gruelling two hour and 37 minute contest on Court Simonne Mathieu.

