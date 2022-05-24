Supernovas' Pooja Vastrakar thinks practice sessions helped create great team bonding

After registering a thumping win over Trailblazers, Supernovas pacer Pooja Vastrakar said that some recent practice sessions have helped in creating great team bonding. Clinical knocks by batters and a four-wicket haul by Vastrakar guided Supernovas to a 49-run win against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the MCA in Pune on Monday.

"Just wanted to hit the right areas with my bowling and try and get breakthroughs. Ball was coming out of my hand well during practice, so I was confident. After batting, we realised it is not the easiest surface to play, so we wanted to restrict them to a low score in the powerplay," said Vastrakar in a post-match presentation. "The team bonding has been great thanks to a few practice and sessions we've held together, always good to play with people from all over the world," she added.

Chasing 164, Mandhana scored 34 runs and stitched a 39-run partnership with Hayley Matthews. Their duo was broken by Vastrakar, who went on to scalp two more wickets and help her side restrict Trailblazers at 114/9. Earlier in the day, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for Supernovas with a knock of 37 while Harleen Deol played quick innings of 35 off 19 balls. Openers Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia also played good knocks of 32 and 22 respectively.

For Trailblazers, Hayley Matthews scalped three wickets while Salma Khatun bagged two. While Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav took one apiece. Supernovas will now be going up against Velocity for their next clash on Tuesday while Triblazers will be facing the same opponent on Thursday. (ANI)

