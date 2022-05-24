Left Menu

French Open: Djokovic beats Nishioka, storms into R2

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to register a thumping straight-set win in the opening round of the ongoing French Open 2022.

24-05-2022
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic (Photo: Twitter/Roland-Garros). Image Credit: ANI
World Number 1 Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to register a thumping straight-set win in the opening round of the ongoing French Open 2022. The defending champion beat Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 to claim the victory at Roland-Gross and storm into the second round.

Earlier on Monday, Rafael Nadal claimed a straight-sets victory over Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. With this win, the Spaniard has booked a second-round meeting with French lefty Corentin Moutet. Against Moutet, Nadal will be seeking the 300th Grand Slam match win of his career.

Apart from Nadal, World No.1 Iga Swiatek needed just 54 minutes to get through her opening round under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. Amanda Anisimova scored her second win over Naomi Osaka in as many Grand Slam tournaments this year, advancing in straight sets to the Roland Garros second round. (ANI)

