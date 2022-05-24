Sports News Roundup: Davos-Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss; Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two of French Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Davos-Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss

The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. The TV audience for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two of French Open

World number one and holder Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open second round in a comfortable start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. The Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours to beat the Japanese world number 99 in his first Grand Slam this year after missing the Australian Open.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics bury Heat early, level series 2-2

Jayson Tatum knew he needed to step up on Monday night after delivering a clunker performance two nights earlier. The Celtics forward came out firing and scored more points in the opening quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals than the entire previous contest. His impressive turnaround helped Boston dominate from the outset while notching a 102-82 victory over the visiting Miami Heat. Tatum recorded 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Celtics tied the series at two games apiece."We came back to redeem ourselves," Tatum said of bouncing back from a Game 3 loss. "We knew this was a game we really needed. ... We were ready to play." On Saturday, Tatum tallied just 10 points on a 3-of-14 shooting and committed six turnovers. He had 12 points in the first quarter on Monday to set the tone for his third effort of at least 27 in the series. "You feel like you let your teammates down," Tatum said of his Game 3 play. "I think I do a really good job of sleeping it off regardless if I had 10 points or 46 points. I'm a big believer that you can't change what happened. ... I didn't doubt myself." Payton Pritchard scored 14 points while Derrick White excelled with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for Boston while starting in place of injured point guard Marcus Smart. Robert Williams III added 12 points and nine rebounds and Jaylen Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics. Al Horford contributed 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with five points for Boston. Three reserves reached double digits for Miami. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Duncan Robinson tallied 14 and Caleb Martin added 12 for the Heat, who missed their first 14 shots while digging an 18-1 deficit. Miami star Jimmy Butler had just six points on 3-of-14 shooting and struggled during 27 minutes of action. Butler departed after the first half of Game 3 on Saturday due to right knee inflammation but said the soreness wasn't the reason for his shaky outing on Monday. "No excuse for how I played tonight," Butler said. "It had nothing to do with my knee. I just have to be better. I will be better. I'm not too worried about it." Bam Adebayo scored just nine points for the Heat after putting up 31 in Game 3. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Miami. Smart, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3, was ruled out approximately 70 minutes before tipoff. The Heat shot 33.3 percent from the field and their starters scored just 18 points on a combined 7-of-36 shooting (19.4 percent). Miami, which played without reserve Tyler Herro (groin), made 14 of 36 attempts from 3-point range. "Nobody scored in double figures among their starters. We obviously set the tone right there," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. "We have a prideful team and one of the best defensive teams in the league. We came out in the right mindset." Heat coach Erik Spoelstra saw the game as the latest version of a series in which 20-point leads have been a component of every game. "We're not making any excuses," Spoelstra said. "They outplayed us tonight for sure. Outside of these crazy runs, you have two really competitive teams." Boston connected on 39.7 percent of its shots and was 8 of 34 from behind the arc. The Celtics owned a 60-39 rebounding edge. Boston came out strong and led by 17 before Miami made its first field goal. White scored the game's first seven points and Tatum contributed nine during the burst. The Heat finally converted on shot No. 15 when Oladipo buried a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the period. Miami finished the quarter with 3-of-20 shooting and trailed 29-11. "Unfortunately, we didn't get off to a great start and we couldn't really come back from it," Oladipo said. "It's a seven-game series. On to the next one." The Celtics continued to dominate in the second quarter and increased the gap to 50-23 on two free throws by Williams with 3:55 left. Boston led 57-33 at the break behind 24 points from Tatum. The Celtics increased the lead to 32 when Horford made two free throws to make it 69-37 with 7:26 left in the third quarter. Boston led 76-52 entering the final stanza and remained comfortably ahead throughout the period.

Tennis-Nadal destroys Thompson to reach French Open second round

Rafael Nadal showed no signs of pain as the 13-time French Open champion marched into the second round at Roland Garros with clinical 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday. The Spaniard, who had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after a rib injury and a chronic foot problem hampered the build-up to his beloved Grand Slam tournament, was never bothered on a chilly court Philippe Chatrier.

Tennis-Wimbledon's ban on Russians is a mistake says, Djokovic

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine was wrong and lacked respect, world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) took the decision following Russia's invasion in February, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Motor racing-Reliability is key as the F1 season takes another twist

Max Verstappen was 46 points behind Charles Leclerc after the first three races of the Formula One season and now, three races later, he is six ahead of his Ferrari rival and leading the championship. The fact that Red Bull's reigning champion has won every race he has finished also emphasizes the importance of reliability in a season of major rule changes and rapid development.

Soccer-Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open-top bus parade

Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.

Tennis-Raducanu tames fellow teenager Noskova in grueling French Open debut

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu showed exemplary grit on her French Open debut to rally to a 6-7(4) 7-5 6-1 victory in the battle of teenagers against Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Monday and reach the second round. The British 19-year-old arrived in Paris after retiring from a first-round match in Rome this month with a back problem but showed no signs of discomfort during the grueling two-hour and 37-minute contest on Court Simonne Mathieu.

MLB roundup: Cards win on Paul Goldschmidt's slam in 10th

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-3 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. Goldschmidt extended his hit streak to 15 games with his seventh homer of the season, ending the opener of a two-game series. Pinch-runner Lars Nootbaar, placed at second base, took third on a wild pitch by David Phelps (0-1). After Harrison Bader and pinch hitter Albert Pujols struck out, Tommy Edman walked. Ryan Borucki replaced Phelps and walked pinch hitter Edmundo Sosa to set up the grand slam.

Soccer-Australia defender Carpenter ruptures her ACL, out for six months

Australia defender Ellie Carpenter is expected to be out for at least six months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee, her club Olympique Lyonnais said. Carpenter was injured during Lyon's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday. The 22-year-old was forced off the field after 14 minutes and will undergo a knee operation on Wednesday.

