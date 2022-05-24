HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT): 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY

After a couple of rainy days, play began on day three of the French Open under clear skies and sunshine, with temperatures at around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Tuesday Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two of the French Open

Wimbledon's ban on Russians is a mistake says Djokovic Osaka unsure she will play at Wimbledon after ranking points sanction

Nadal destroys Thompson to reach French Open second round Parry knocks out reigning champion Krejcikova to delight the Paris crowd

Osaka knocked out in the French Open first round by Anisimova Raducanu tames fellow teenager Noskova in grueling French Open debut

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)