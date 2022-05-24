Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from Eugene Diamond League meet

The federation said Jacobs picked up the injury in his 100 metres win last week at a meet in Savona, Italy. Speaking after the race, which was his first over 100 metres since claiming gold in Tokyo, Jacobs said https://olympics.com/en/news/olympic-champion-marcell-jacobs-100m-win-savona he had struggled and that he lacked sharpness.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:27 IST
Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from Eugene Diamond League meet
Lamont Marcell Jacobs Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this weekend's Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, due to a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said. The federation said Jacobs picked up the injury in his 100 meters win last week at a meet in Savona, Italy.

Speaking after the race, which was his first over 100 meters since claiming gold in Tokyo, Jacobs said https://olympics.com/en/news/olympic-champion-marcell-jacobs-100m-win-savona he had struggled and that he lacked sharpness. "The federal medical staff has prescribed the two-time Tokyo Olympic champion 10 days of rest and combined rehabilitation protocol," FIDAL said https://www.fidal.it/content/Jacobs-niente-Diamond-League-a-Eugene/140647?fbclid=IwAR2H8H5QV-FP42afjmiJCFG8WnpT74zAHUcf7ura8f3b04NtZtw1wnBqRYk in a statement.

"Jacobs will therefore remain in Rome where, with coach Paolo Camossi, he will proceed to full recovery in view of future appointments." Jacobs became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 meters gold in Tokyo last August, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, before adding a second gold to his collection in the 4x100 meters relay.

He ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion and returned to the track in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022