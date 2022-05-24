Left Menu

Mohammed Azharuddin feels managing workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical

Legendary Indian batter Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday said that managing the workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical to preventing him from getting injured.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:00 IST
Mohammed Azharuddin feels managing workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical
SRH pacer Umran Malik. (Photo- IPL official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian batter Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday said that managing the workload of pacer Umran Malik is critical to preventing him from getting injured. "Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injuries. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs. #UmranMalik #IPL2022," tweeted Azharuddin.

Umran Malik got a maiden India call-up for a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards. The express quick bowler from Jammu has picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL season at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

The selection committee on Sunday named India's squad for the South Africa ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the team and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022