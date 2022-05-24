Soccer-Swiss name 31-year-old newcomer Bottani in squad

World Cup-bound Switzerland on Tuesday named 31-year-old newcomer Mattia Bottani in their squad for four Nations League games next month and recalled striker Haris Seferovic and goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo. Coach Murat Yakin named 26 players for matches in Prague against the Czech Republic (June 2), in Lisbon against Portugal (June 5) and two home games in Geneva against Spain (June 9) and Portugal (June 12).

Yakin said he had been watching the 31-year-old Bottani from cup winners Lugano for a while. "With his style of play, his dynamism and intensity, he fits very well into our team," the coach told a Tuesday news conference. Benfica forward Seferovic returns despite making only 15 appearances for his club this season due to a persistent leg injury. Dutch-based Mvogo is one of four goalkeepers in the squad.

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria is a significant absence as he recovers from a hamstring tear. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (PSV Eindhoven), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jordan Lotomba (Nice), Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens) Forwards: Mattia Bottani (Lugano), Breel Embolo (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mario Gavranovic (Kayerispor), Haris Seferovic (Benfica) Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).

