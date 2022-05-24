HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT): 1023 OSTAPENKO BEATS BRONZETTI, COLLINS ADVANCES

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-1 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti to advance to the next round, where she will meet Alize Cornet or Misaki Doi. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins made a strong start to her Roland Garros campaign, cruising past lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4 to book her spot in the second round.

0905 PLAY UNDERWAY After a couple of rainy days, play began on day three of the French Open under clear skies and sunshine, with temperatures at around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

