Soccer-Kovac returns to Bundesliga as Wolfsburg coach

VfL Wolfsburg named former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac as their new coach on a three-year contract on Tuesday, bringing the Croatian back to the Bundesliga after three years away. The 50-year-old replaces Florian Kohfeldt, who left Wolfsburg last week after guiding the team to a 12th-place finish in the league.

Kovac, who has been out of work since being sacked by Monaco in January, managed Eintracht Frankfurt before spending a year and a half at Bayern. "He stands for consistent and success-oriented work and I am convinced that the team will bear his signature in the years to come," Wolfsburg managing director Joerg Schmadtke said.

