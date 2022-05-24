Left Menu

date 2022-05-24

Bayern signs right back Mazraoui on free transfer from Ajax

Bayern Munich picked up Morocco right back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer from Ajax on Tuesday in the clubs first signing of the offseason.The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 24-year-old Mazraoui signed a four-year deal through June 2026.

Bayern signs right back Mazraoui on free transfer from Ajax
Bayern Munich picked up Morocco right back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer from Ajax on Tuesday in the club's first signing of the offseason.

The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 24-year-old Mazraoui signed a four-year deal through June 2026. There's no transfer fee due to Ajax because his contract was to expire.

"Mazraoui is the next building block as we continue to strengthen our team in a targeted way," Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said. "We have big aims again for the new season." Bayern won the Bundesliga for a record-extending 10th consecutive season this year but disappointed in the Champions League and German Cup.

Mazraoui joined the Ajax academy in 2013 and made his first-team debut in 2018. He made 137 competitive appearances for the Dutch team, scoring 10 goals. Mazraoui has also scored once in 12 appearances for the Moroccan national team.

Bayern had been looking for a defender for the right side of the field since Hansi Flick was coach before Julian Nagelsmann took over ahead of last season. Nagelsmann can now move French defender Benjamin Pavard, who had been playing on the right, back into his preferred central position.

Bayern had a vacancy there since Niklas Süle opted to move to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

Bayern is also reportedly working on bringing in 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. Gravenberch's contract runs through June 2023, however, meaning the clubs will need to agree to a transfer fee.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer extended his contract with the Bavarian club to 2024 on Monday.

