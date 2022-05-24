Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern sign Morocco defender Mazraoui on free transfer

"I'm happy to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe," said Mazraoui, who won three straight Eredivisie league titles and two Dutch Cups with Ajax since making his debut in 2017.

Bayern Munich has signed Moroccan international defender Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer from the Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, the Bundesliga champions said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old will join Bayern on a four-year deal until 2026 after reaching the end of his contract with Ajax, where he came through the youth ranks and made more than 100 appearances in all competitions.

"I'm happy to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe," said Mazraoui, who won three straight Eredivisie league titles and two Dutch Cups with Ajax since making his debut in 2017. "I chose this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Mazraoui becomes the first signing of the summer for Bavarian powerhouses Bayern, who also renewed the contracts of stalwarts Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller this month after winning their 10th straight league crown. "Noussair Mazraoui is the next building block as we continue to strengthen our team," Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said. "We're also looking forward to taking on the Champions League again with him and we want to celebrate a lot of successes together in the coming years."

