Soccer-Bowen gets first call up as Southgate names England squad

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen earned a first call up for England after being named in manager Gareth Southgate's squad for matches against Hungary, Italy and Germany in the Nations League next month.

Bowen had a stellar season for West Ham, finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions, helping the east Londoners reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. There is also a first call up for Leicester City defender James Justin and a recall for defender Fikayo Tomori who helped AC Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years this past season.

In the Nations League, England open their League A Group 3 campaign against Hungary on June 4 in Budapest, followed by a trip to Germany three days later. Southgate's side host Italy on June 11 in a rematch of last year's Euro 2020 final, which the Italians won on penalties, before welcoming Hungary on June 14. With the World Cup in November to December this year, the matches represent an opportunity for Southgate to assess who will be in the frame for his selection to travel to Qatar.

Despite a torrid season for Manchester United, Harry Maguire retains the confidence of Southgate in defence along newer faces like Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Arsenal's Ben White. Only one player from the Premier League's top four this season makes a relatively light midfield of six, with Chelsea's Mason Mount included. However, Conor Gallagher can add to his three caps after impressing on loan at Palace from Chelsea.

The battle to be understudy to main striker Harry Kane will be one to watch as Tammy Abraham gets the chance to stake his claim after scoring 17 goals in Serie A for AS Roma, the most by an English player in Italy's top flight. Among those to miss out are Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, who scored in each of his last four Premier League games but remains on one England cap from 2019.

England squad Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)