Left Menu

NBA-Bulls and Pistons to play regular season game in Paris

The Jan. 19 clash at the Accor Arena will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the 12th in France since 1991. It will be the Bulls' third game in Paris, with the team having played two exhibition contests in the French capital in 1997, and the first game in France for the three-time NBA champion Pistons.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:16 IST
NBA-Bulls and Pistons to play regular season game in Paris

The six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will play a regular season game in Paris in January, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday. The Jan. 19 clash at the Accor Arena will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the 12th in France since 1991.

It will be the Bulls' third game in Paris, with the team having played two exhibition contests in the French capital in 1997, and the first game in France for the three-time NBA champion Pistons. The Bulls, who lost in the first-round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, feature five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, while the Pistons, who have not made the playoffs since 2019, have 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022