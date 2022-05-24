Left Menu

Soccer-Russian Premier League increases limit on foreign players

The move comes as Russia strives to retain and attract foreign players to its sports leagues as Russian sport is becoming increasingly isolated due to Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. Alexander Dyukov, the head of the union, said a maximum of 13 foreign players could be included in Russian Premier League clubs' squads and that up to eight of them could be on the pitch at one time starting next season.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:09 IST
Soccer-Russian Premier League increases limit on foreign players
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia will increase the limit on the number of foreign players who can be in the squads of Russian Premier League clubs next season, the head of the Russian Football Union said on Tuesday. The move comes as Russia strives to retain and attract foreign players to its sports leagues as Russian sport is becoming increasingly isolated due to Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

Alexander Dyukov, the head of the union, said a maximum of 13 foreign players could be included in Russian Premier League clubs' squads and that up to eight of them could be on the pitch at one time starting next season. This season a maximum of eight foreign players could be in any club's squad and on the pitch at one time.

FIFA, the sport's world governing body, barred Russia from international soccer in February for an indefinite period because of its military intervention Ukraine. It also opened a temporary transfer window, which ends on June 30, for foreign players and coaches to suspend their contracts with Russian clubs.

In 2017, a year before Russia hosted the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin linked the presence of foreign players in Russia's domestic soccer league to the men's national teams' poor performances, and stressed that more emphasis should be put on developing home-grown talent. Some Russian soccer clubs have faced financial difficulties since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation."

Spartak Moscow said on Monday it was dismantling its second-tier team due to financial woes. The club also lost Nike as its kit sponsor because the team will not be participating in European club competition in the 2022-23 season. UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia would have no affiliated teams participating in its club competitions next season because of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022