Left Menu

Soccer-Hoffenheim name Breitenreiter as manager

Hoffenheim named Andre Breitenreiter as coach on Tuesday, with the former Schalke and Hannover manager replacing Sebastian Hoeness who left the club earlier this month. He has signed a contract until 2024. "Breitenreiter is a very ambitious coach whose attacking philosophy makes him an outstanding fit for TSG," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:13 IST
Soccer-Hoffenheim name Breitenreiter as manager
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hoffenheim named Andre Breitenreiter as coach on Tuesday, with the former Schalke and Hannover manager replacing Sebastian Hoeness who left the club earlier this month. Breitenreiter, 48, returns to the Bundesliga after a stint with FC Zurich, where he won the Swiss Super League this season. He has signed a contract until 2024.

"Breitenreiter is a very ambitious coach whose attacking philosophy makes him an outstanding fit for TSG," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen. Breitenreiter shot to fame after taking German club SC Paderborn 07 into the Bundesliga in 2014.

Hoffenheim parted ways with Hoeness after the club, who were in the top four in January, finished the campaign in ninth place and missed out on European football next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022