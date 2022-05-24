Left Menu

Soccer-Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Oct. 17

The Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world will be awarded on Oct. 17, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday. The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year. France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:24 IST
Soccer-Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Oct. 17

The Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world will be awarded on Oct. 17, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday. The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12. The ceremony in October will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title, won the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time last year, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022