HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT): 1515 KEYS BATTLES INTO SECOND ROUND

Madison Keys came back from a break down in the deciding set to close out a 6-3 3-6 6-4 win over Anna Kalinskaya. She will play home favourite Caroline Garcia, who beat Taylor Townsend in straight sets, for a place in the third round. 1506 RUBLEV OVERCOMES KWON

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev survived a first-set scare to move past Kwon Soon-woo 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-4 and will next face either Adrian Mannarino or Federico Delbonis. The 24-year-old let his frustrations boil over after losing the tiebreak as he angrily whacked a ball, which struck his chair and narrowly missed the head of a groundsman.

1315 KORDA SEES OFF MILLMAN American Sebastian Korda wrapped up a 6-1 7-5 7-6(6) victory over John Millman to book his spot in the second round where he will take on local favourite Richard Gasquet, who rolled back the years against Lloyd Harris to win 6-1 6-3 6-4.

1215 PLISKOVA, RYBAKINA CLINCH WINS Karolina Pliskova, seeded eighth, recovered from a set and a break down against home hope Tessah Andrianjafitrimo to battle to a 2-6 6-3 6-1 win on Court Simonne-Mathieu, while 16th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Arantxa Rus 6-1 5-7 6-2.

1114 RUNE STUNS SHAPOVALOV Danish teenager Holger Rune prevailed in the third set tiebreak to claim his first Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) demolition of Canadian 14th seed Denis Shapovalov, who made 53 unforced errors in the two-hour match.

The win was Rune's second against a top-20 ranked player after the 19-year-old upset world number three Alexander Zverev last month in Munich. 1049 MEDVEDEV EASES PAST BAGNIS

World number two Daniil Medvedev breezed into the second round with a routine 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Facundo Bagnis, who was struggling with a calf injury. Medvedev had played only one match on clay in the build-up to Roland Garros - a straight-sets loss to Richard Gasquet in Geneva - after returning from a hernia operation.

1023 OSTAPENKO BEATS BRONZETTI, COLLINS ADVANCES Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-1 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti to advance to the next round where she will meet Alize Cornet, who saw off Japan's Misaki Doi in straight sets.

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins made a strong start to her Roland Garros campaign, cruising past lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4 to book her spot in the second round. (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

