Sports News Roundup: Bulls and Pistons to play regular season game in Paris; Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-BBC apologises for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on ticker

The BBC has apologised to viewers after the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" appeared on its ticker during a television news broadcast on Tuesday. The headline appeared on the bottom of the screen during a report on the French Open tennis championship.

Tennis-French federation appoints psychologists to help local players

The French tennis federation (FFT) has appointed a team of psychologists to help the local players amid a long dry spell in Grand Slams. The team is led by Francisca Dauzet, a psychoanalyst who was world number two Daniil Medvedev's mental coach from 2018-2022, and Melanie Maillard, a clinical psychologist who has been working with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Tennis-Medvedev cruises past Bagnis to begin Roland Garros campaign

World number two Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation, kicking off his French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Tuesday. The 2021 U.S. Open champion, who briefly held the world number one ranking earlier in the season, played his first clay event of 2022 last week in Geneva after a two-month break but lost in the opening round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Tennis-Medvedev puzzled by chance to claim No.1 ranking despite Wimbledon ban

Russian Daniil Medvedev still yearns to play at Wimbledon next month and finds the situation "very strange" that he could climb to the top of the men's rankings even if excluded from the grasscourt Grand Slam, the world number two said on Tuesday. The ATP and WTA last week took away ranking points from Wimbledon following the organisers' decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a 'special operation'.

Olympics-Modern pentathlon to test new obstacle discipline in June

Obstacle course racing is set to be part of a modern pentathlon competition for the first time next month after a test event in Ankara, Turkey was announced by the sport's governing body (UIPM) on Tuesday. The discipline will debut at the June 27-28 event after the Pentathlon World Cup final, which will also be staged in the Turkish capital.

Athletics-Semenya offered to show her body to officials to prove she was female

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, the South African middle-distance runner said in an interview with HBO's Real Sports that will air on Tuesday. Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women's 800m world title by a stunning margin hours after the sport's world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.

NBA-Bulls and Pistons to play regular season game in Paris

The six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will play a regular season game in Paris in January, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday. The Jan. 19 clash at the Accor Arena will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the 12th in France since 1991.

Cycling-Hirt overcomes cramps and faulty bike to win mountainous Giro stage 16

Czech cyclist Jan Hirt of Intermarche-Wanty Gobert overcame problems with his bike and fought cramps to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as the race headed into the mountains in its final week. Hirt's maiden stage win came on a 202km ride from Salo to Aprica where the riders gained an altitude of more than 5,000 metres on the climb.

Tennis-Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave Norway's eighth-seeded Casper Ruud a run for his money in a tight French Open first round battle but predictably headed into a tear-jerking retirement with a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-2 7-6(0) defeat on Tuesday. The Frenchman, whose career had been hampered by multiple injuries in recent years, fought for almost four hours before bowing out in tears.

Soccer-Real Madrid's grit got them to Champions League final, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his team's performances were far from perfect on their journey to Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool, but they managed to get there mainly thanks to their grit in the decisive moments. "We haven't displayed exceptional quality in our play, but no one has beaten us in terms of commitment and motivation," Ancelotti told a news conference in the Spanish capital.

