Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT): 2234 TSITSIPAS OVERCOMES MUSETTI IN FIVE SETS

Soccer-Real Madrid moving on from Mbappe, players and coach say

Real Madrid's players and manager Carlo Ancelotti said striker Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid and stay at Paris St Germain was not a distraction ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool at the Stade de France.

Mbappe's PSG contract was due to end in June and the France international has been tipped to join Spanish champions Real Madrid since the previous close season.

Soccer-PSG women's coach suspended over alleged 'inappropriate' behaviour

Paris St Germain women's coach Didier Olle-Nicolle has been provisionally suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. "Paris Saint-Germain was informed today of inappropriate actions and comments to which members of its women's team were allegedly exposed," a club statement said.

Tennis-Medvedev puzzled by chance to claim No.1 ranking despite Wimbledon ban

Russian Daniil Medvedev still yearns to play at Wimbledon next month and finds the situation "very strange" that he could climb to the top of the men's rankings even if excluded from the grasscourt Grand Slam, the world number two said on Tuesday. The ATP and WTA last week took away ranking points from Wimbledon following the organisers' decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a 'special operation'.

Soccer-Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Boehly-led consortium

The Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test, the league said on Tuesday, paving the way for the club's takeover. The proposal also needs approval from the British government before the consortium can complete the acquisition, with a week remaining before the club's current operating licence expires on May 31.

Athletics-Semenya offered to show her body to officials to prove she was female

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, the South African middle-distance runner said in an interview with HBO's Real Sports that will air on Tuesday. Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women's 800m world title by a stunning margin hours after the sport's world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.

Tennis-Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris

Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open, beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round on Tuesday. The Greek fourth seed was out of sorts in the first two sets before finding his range to set up a meeting against Czech Zdenek Kolar.

Cycling-Hirt overcomes cramps and faulty bike to win mountainous Giro stage 16

Czech cyclist Jan Hirt of Intermarche-Wanty Gobert overcame problems with his bike and fought cramps to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as the race headed into the mountains in its final week. Hirt's maiden stage win came on a 202km ride from Salo to Aprica where the riders gained an altitude of more than 5,000 metres on the climb.

Exclusive: Tennis-It's like we do not exist, says Ukrainian Kostyuk

Kiev-born Marta Kostyuk criticised the WTA players' council on Tuesday for failing to consult Ukrainian players on the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points, and branded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka's place among the council members "ridiculous". The men's and women's tennis governing bodies last week took away ranking points from the grasscourt Grand Slam after its organisers decided to exclude players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave Norway's eighth-seeded Casper Ruud a run for his money in a tight French Open first round battle but predictably headed into a tear-jerking retirement with a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-2 7-6(0) defeat on Tuesday. The Frenchman, whose career had been hampered by multiple injuries in recent years, fought for almost four hours before bowing out in tears.

