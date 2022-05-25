IPL 2022: I feel extremely backed: GT's David Miller after his match-winning knock against RR

After helping Gujarat Titans to seal a spot in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 on Tuesday, star batter David Miller said continued backing from the team has played a big role in improving his game in this season. Miller was the chief creator of GT's brilliant great seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. David Miller played a ballistic knock of 68 from 38 balls and captain Hardik Pandya's 40 off 27 balls guided debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

"I think opportunity, firstly (what's changed?). I've been given a role, I felt extremely backed from the outset. My personal game - I'm enjoying my role, I've been playing for many years now. Understanding my game a lot better. In high-pressure situations, you tend to go away from your game plan but I feel like I'm trying to keep everything together close to the game plan, said David Miller in a post-match presentation. David Miller further said that the plus point of IPL is that you play for different teams in it.

"There has been a lot of going wide to me on the off-side, so I decided actually for the first time to step across. Backed me and went with it. The rest I tried to hit as hard as possible. That's the joys of IPL - you play for different teams, and get to meet different players," he added. Miller struck five sixes, including three in the final over when 17 runs were needed in a thrilling chase of 189 as Gujarat Titans became the 3rd team to reach the final in their debut season.

"It was a new team so there are a few butterflies here and there. From the first win, everything sort of aligned. You have to control what you can, can't think too much ahead. Concentrate on your breathing, and if it's in your area, you have to capitalise. We've got a few days off. There's a bus trip back, we'll have a few drinks and celebrate," said Miller. Gujarat Titans will now wait to see who among Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals meet them in the title clash in Ahmedabad on May 29. (ANI)

