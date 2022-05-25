Left Menu

French Open: Badosa advance into R2, Halep survives Schunk scare

Paula Badosa of Spain on Tuesday started her French Open 2022 campaign on a grand note defeating French wildcard Fiona Ferro in the first round.

Paula Badosa of Spain on Tuesday started her French Open 2022 campaign on a grand note defeating French wildcard Fiona Ferro in the first round. Seeded No.3 Badosa needed only 54 minutes to dispatch Ferro in her return to Court Philippe-Chatrier in a 6-2, 6-0 victory to book a second-round seat. Badosa will take on Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the next round.

While Badosa easily advanced to victory, No.11 seed Jessica Pegula defeated Wang Qiang in a hard-fought second set clash. In all, Pegula needed 10 match points to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win and reach Round 2. Earlier, former French Open champion Simona Halep overcame Nastasja Schunk 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in a hard-fought three-set win in the first round at Roland-Garros.

After losing the first set, the 18-year-old won the second set 6-1 to force a decider against the former world No 1, but Halep with her master class secured her place in the second round. In the second round, Halep will take on another teenager, World No.74 Zheng Qinwen of China. (ANI)

