HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
French Open order of play on Wednesday Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris
Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat It's like we do not exist, says Ukrainian Kostyuk
Simon draws inspiration from Tsonga in grueling French Open win Medvedev cruises past Bagnis to begin Roland Garros campaign
Third seed Badosa enjoys a lightning-quick start to boost confidence Shapovalov finds fault with both Wimbledon and ATP decisions
French federation appoints psychologists to help local players Rising star Rune thumps 14th seed Shapovalov in straight sets
