Left Menu

Soccer-Albanian police officers injured in violence ahead of Conference League final

With the venue for the final having a capacity of only 21,690, thousands of fans of the Dutch and Italian sides are expected to watch the game in two different fan zones. Police said they have taken measures to prevent outbreaks of violence during the day of the match.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:20 IST
Soccer-Albanian police officers injured in violence ahead of Conference League final

Police in Albania said 19 officers were injured while trying to break up fights between Feyenoord and Roma fans ahead of Wednesday's Europa Conference League final in Tirana.

The police were attacked by fans wielding glass bottles, sticks, stones and other objects. Four police cars were damaged. "As a result of violence against police from the fans of both teams we have 19 officers injured and one of them is injured with a knife," said Deputy General Director of Albanian police, Albert Dervishi.

Police said that 10 people -- Albanian, Italian and Dutch nationals -- were treated at Tirana hospitals for different injuries. "In the early hours of this morning we have deported via the sea port of Durres 80 Italian hooligan fans," Dervishi said.

The final is one of the biggest sporting events ever hosted by Albania, with authorities declaring Wednesday a public holiday and closing the main roads in the capital. With the venue for the final having a capacity of only 21,690, thousands of fans of the Dutch and Italian sides are expected to watch the game in two different fan zones.

Police said they have taken measures to prevent outbreaks of violence during the day of the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022