Soccer-Chelsea's Hayes named WSL Manager of the Season

Chelsea's Emma Hayes was named FA Women's Super League Manager of the Season on Wednesday after leading her side to a third successive league title.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:43 IST
Chelsea's Emma Hayes was named FA Women's Super League Manager of the Season on Wednesday after leading her side to a third successive league title. She picked up the award for the third year in a row after her side pipped Arsenal to the title on the final day, having lost only twice all season.

Hayes also led the Blues to an FA Cup triumph over Manchester City earlier this month in front of a women's record crowd at Wembley. The Briton, who has won 11 major trophies in her 10 years at Stamford Bridge, had also been named Manager of the Year for the WSL at the League Managers Association awards on Tuesday.

