HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:33 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1100 AZARENKA OUSTS PETKOVIC

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off 2014 semi-finalist Andrea Petkovic in a tight second set to secure a 6-1 7-6(3) win and advance to the third round. Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann also progressed after easing past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-1.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

