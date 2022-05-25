Left Menu

Premier League approves Chelsea takeover by Todd Boehly group

The Premier League Board on Tuesday approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium. The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.

The Board has applied the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence. "The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter," Premier League in a statement said.

Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover. (ANI)

