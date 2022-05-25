HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1112 RADUCANU KNOCKED OUT BY SASNOVICH

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, playing her first French Open, crashed out in the second round after falling to a 3-6 6-1 6-1 defeat by the unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich. 1100 AZARENKA OUSTS PETKOVIC

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off 2014 semi-finalist Andrea Petkovic in a tight second set to secure a 6-1 7-6(3) win and advance to the third round. Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann also progressed after easing past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-1.

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

