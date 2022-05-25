AFI AGM to discuss ways to popularise javelin throw, race walking, 400m, distance running

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will discuss ways to popularise distance running at the district level and javelin throw, race walking and 400m events across the country at its two-day Annual General Meeting here this weekend.

Among the key proposals aimed at enhancing transparency, fair play and professionalism beyond the national level, AFI will discuss and approve a proposal to introduce Online Entry System to prevent age manipulation and impersonation in state level competitions.

The AFI AGM will also consider reports on the preparation of the Indian contingent for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as for the now-postponed Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The federation will also review the performance of Indian athletes in Tokyo Olympics where javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a track and field gold at the Games.

The World Athletics U20 Championships in Kenya where Indians won four medals and the World Race Walking Team Championships in Doha where the women's team claimed the country's first medal, will also be reviewed.

Besides, the two-day meeting will consider the proposed amendments to the AFI Constitution, the Model Constitution to be adopted by state units and the draft of the Model Constitution to be adopted by districts units as well as ratify the executive committee's September 12-13, 2021, decision to purchase a premises to have a permanent home for AFI headquarters.

