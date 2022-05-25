It feels really special to reach IPL final, David Miller to Shubman Gill

David Miller, who played a stellar role in Gujarat Titans' spectacular victory over Rajasthan Royals in the first IPL Qualifier, has said that it feels really special to be in IPL final. Miller told teammate Shubman Gill that it is "actually unbelievable to be honest".

The video of their conversation has been released on the official IPL site. Miller's brilliant knock of 68 in 38 balls and Captain Hardik Pandya's 40 off 27 balls helped Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets. Shubman Gill also played a key role in the team's victory and scored 35 runs. Matthew Wade also scored 35.

GT has made it to the final in their debut tournament. Gill told Miller that he is excited about the final to be played on Sunday and the Ahmedabad stadium has capacity of over one lakh spectators.

"I am very excited to play with over a lakh people watching us so it will be pretty amazing and the atmosphere will be something that we can feed off (from). Hopefully, it will be a great game for us, let's see if we end up on the trophy side," Gill said in response to Miller's question in a post-match conversation. Miller said he will be part of another IPL final. The South African player was part of Kings XI Punjab team that had reached final in 2014 edition of IPL.

"It is actually unbelievable to be honest, I am playing IPL for the last 12 seasons and it is the second time I qualified and the second time I am into the final. It really feels special to reach the IPL 2022 final," he said. The South African also shared his experience on how he felt while chasing the target with Hardik and how they handled the last-over pressure.

"I was a bit nervous, obviously, but Hardik kept saying that play good cricket shots, keep hitting in gaps. He was not running too fast, I like to run pretty hard between the wickets. It was a quick outfield so hitting in the gaps was a good idea and I was hitting good cricket shots. I was trying to hit balls from last 3-4 overs but eventually it went well in last over. Hardik was very cool and calm and very chilled about the chase." GT will play the final on May 29 against the winner of Qualifier 2 in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

