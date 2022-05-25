HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1321 TEENAGER GAUFF, BRITAIN'S NORRIE THROUGH

American Coco Gauff, 18, battled through a tough second set to defeat Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the third round. In the men's draw, British 10th seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round by beating Australia's Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4 6-3.

READ MORE: French Open order of play on Thursday

Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris

Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat It's like we do not exist, says Ukrainian Kostyuk

Simon draws inspiration from Tsonga in gruelling French Open win Medvedev cruises past Bagnis to begin Roland Garros campaign

Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start to boost confidence Shapovalov finds fault with both Wimbledon and ATP decisions

French federation appoints psychologists to help local players 1303 ANISIMOVA DOWNS VEKIC IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Amanda Anisimova, the 2019 semi-finalist, advanced to the third round with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic. The 27th seed, who knocked out Naomi Osaka in the first round, will face either Karolina Muchova or Maria Sakkari in her next match.

1214 KERBER BATTLES PAST JACQUEMOT Former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany saw off a spirited challenge from local wildcard Elsa Jacquemot, reaching the third round with a 6-1 7-6(2) win.

Three-time major winner Kerber is aiming to complete a career Grand Slam. 1130 AUGER-ALIASSIME CRUSHES UGO CARABELLI

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime sailed into the third round with a routine 6-0 6-3 6-4 win over Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli, while big-serving 23rd seed John Isner battled past local wildcard Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6(5). 1112 RADUCANU KNOCKED OUT BY SASNOVICH

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, playing her first French Open, crashed out in the second round after losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 defeat to the unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich. 1100 AZARENKA OUSTS PETKOVIC

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off 2014 semi-finalist Andrea Petkovic in a tight second set to secure a 6-1 7-6(3) win and advance to the third round. Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann also progressed after easing past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-1.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair, Dhruv Munjal and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)