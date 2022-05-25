Coco Gauff advances to 3rd round

American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The 18-year-old Gauff is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at the French Open last year — her best result at a major.

Gauff twice fell behind by two games in the second set but broke back both times. The American forced three errors from Van Uytvanck in the tiebreaker.

The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck’s best result at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2015.

Gauff is the youngest player remaining in the draw and celebrated her high school graduation this week with pictures at the Eiffel Tower.

