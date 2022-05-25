Left Menu

Soccer-Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:54 IST
Soccer-Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
  • Country:
  • Australia

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress. Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals this season, would be avaliable for a free transfer at the end of next season if he doesn't sign a new contract extension.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, the Egyptian said it was not the right moment to deal with contract negotiations. "I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again," he said.

"I'm staying next season for sure. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!" he said. Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said earlier this week that the club would like to keep Salah and his fellow striker Sadio Mane, who is also out of contract at the end of next season.

"I'd like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we've articulated our desire that they remain," said Werner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022