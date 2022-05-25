Soccer-FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week. The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week. Vieira was confronted by the supporter after his team's 3-2 defeat by Everton and the Frenchman appeared to kick the fan to the ground before being led away.
Both parties declined to make a formal complaint and Merseyside Police declined to file charges after an investigation. The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch. The FA and both clubs are still investigating the pitch invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier League: Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City after win against Aston Villa
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico Madrid secure Champions League spot with 2-0 Elche win; Soccer-Dazzling De Bruyne propels Man City closer to Premier League title and more
Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches