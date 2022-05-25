Left Menu

Soccer-FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week. The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:33 IST
Soccer-FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week. Vieira was confronted by the supporter after his team's 3-2 defeat by Everton and the Frenchman appeared to kick the fan to the ground before being led away.

Both parties declined to make a formal complaint and Merseyside Police declined to file charges after an investigation. The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch. The FA and both clubs are still investigating the pitch invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022